Jordan Lawlar is Primed for Second Half Breakout
Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) was recently cleared to begin doing baseball activities. He has been sidelined since June 20 due to a strained right hamstring, but is expected to return in early August. The hope is that Lawlar can be a key contributor for the D-Backs down the stretch of the season. This season, Lawlar is slashing .316/.409/.447 with one home run and four RBI in 12 games. It's a small sample size, but Lawlar has looked good at the plate when he's healthy. The 24-year-old carries high expectations after being taken in the first-round during the 2021 draft. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider stashing Lawlar, who appears on the verge of returning and is primed to break out at the plate.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference