Agustin Ramirez Flashing High-End Speed at Triple-A as Stash Value Grows
Agustin Ramirez hit 21 homers, drove in 67 runs, and stole 16 bases in 136 games and 585 plate appearances as a rookie in 2025, but he has appeared in just 31 games for the Fish in 2026, hitting .230 (26-for-113) with two homers, 14 RBI, and three steals. The 24-year-old Dominican backstop has been toiling in the minors at Triple-A Jacksonville as he tries to improve his defensive skills, and the Marlins have been content to leave him on the farm with Liam Hicks having a solid season in the big leagues. But with Ramirez's rare power/speed skills for a catcher, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing him for the stretch run. In 50 games and 205 plate appearances at Jacksonville this year, Ramirez is slashing .242/.317/.418 with a .735 OPS, seven home runs, 27 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored. The Marlins could be considering calling him up amidst their current cold streak as they try to stay relevant in the National League wild-card picture. Despite not having played in the majors since May 3, Ramirez is rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference