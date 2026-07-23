Clayton Beeter's Eight Saves Keep Him in the Deep-League Mix
Clayton Beeter gave up the deciding solo home run in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Colorado, taking his third loss of the season. Two days earlier, he worked 1 1/3 innings for his eighth save against the Athletics. That swing captures the appeal and the risk. Beeter now has a 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings. The saves are useful. The role is not settled. Beeter has also walked 19 batters and blown five save chances, while Washington has used him before the ninth when the matchup called for it. RotoBaller keeps him in the 15-team range, which fits. Managers chasing saves in deeper formats can take the volatility, but Beeter should not be treated like a secure closer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller