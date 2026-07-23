Brayan Rocchio's Hot Streak has Put him on the Waiver Map
Brayan Rocchio has been heating up at the plate this summer. The 25-year-old Venezuelan went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Twins to extend his hitting streak to five games. During his five-game streak, he's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with a homer, a double, four RBI, and three runs scored. Extending back to June 18, Rocchio has slashed .296/.319/.452 with four home runs, six doubles, 16 RBI, and 14 runs scored in a stretch of 29 games. He has hit .299 (20-for-67) with an .826 OPS, four home runs, two doubles, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, and a stolen base in 17 games and 70 plate appearances so far in July. The hot streak has boosted the switch-hitter's season line to .275/.338/.409 with a .746 OPS, nine home runs, 48 RBI, 15 steals, and 43 runs scored across his 345 at-bats. Fantasy managers looking for a quick batting average fix should consider riding Rocchio's hot bat, but long-term, he's unlikely to be a savior with a .258 xBA and a .306xwOBA.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com