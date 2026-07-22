JJ Bleday Emerges as Interesting Power Option
JJ Bleday hasn't exactly been tearing the cover off the ball lately, but that doesn't mean he's not offering fantasy value. Over the last two weeks, Bleday has only recorded nine hits, but three of those were home runs. The 28-year-old has already surpassed last year's season total of 14 homers, and we just started the second half of the season. Through 72 games, Bleday has 16 home runs with 43 RBI and 41 walks. He's not going to hit for average, but fantasy managers looking for power or help with walks should consider adding Bleday. There is a very good chance that he sets a new career high in home runs this season.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference