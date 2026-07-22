Reynaldo Lopez Is Now a Matchup Play After Another Rough Start
Reynaldo Lopez took another hit Tuesday, July 21, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings in an 8-3 loss to San Diego. He did strike out six, but Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado both took him deep. Lopez now owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts over 66 innings. St. Louis had already tagged him for four runs over five innings in his previous start, leaving nine earned runs and 14 hits across the last two. Atlanta is still using Lopez in the rotation, though he has not completed more than five innings since moving back into that role June 26. Lopez is on 24% of Yahoo rosters, and RotoBaller has dropped him to its 15-team range. The SP/RP eligibility helps. In standard mixed leagues, he is now a matchup play rather than someone who needs to be held.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller