CJ Abrams Continues Breakout Campaign With Two More Home Runs
CJ Abrams stayed red-hot at the dish in Tuesday night's 8-7 loss to the hosting Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, four RBI, and a walk to raise his season batting average to .279 and his OPS to .892. Both of Abrams' blasts in the thin air in Denver were two-run shots, and the 25-year-old All-Star has now homered in three straight games. During that stretch, he has four home runs and eight RBI, which makes him one of the hottest hitters in baseball this week. It hasn't just been limited to this week, though, as the former sixth overall pick in 2019 by the San Diego Padres is having a fantastic 2026 season, slashing .279/.354/.538 with an .892 OPS, 24 home runs, 76 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored across his 366 at-bats in his fourth full season in D.C. The two-time All-Star is having his best month yet in July, hitting .309 (17-for-55) with six homers, three doubles, 16 RBI, nine runs, and two stolen bases in 14 games played. Abrams is obviously a must-start fantasy shortstop.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com