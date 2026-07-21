Jack Flaherty Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Right Flexor Inflammation
Jack Flaherty (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to a right flexor strain, per a team announcement. It's the second trip to the IL this season for Flaherty, who missed time in June with a lower leg injury. While the full extent of Flaherty's current health situation is not yet known, any forearm injury is a worrying sign for a pitcher. Across 86 1/3 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Flaherty has recorded a 3-8 record with a 4.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts. The 30-year-old owns an impressive 26.2% strikeout rate, but he's also walked batters at a 10.8% clip. As the corresponding move to Flaherty's placement on the injured list, Detroit recalled right-hander Ty Madden.
Source: Detroit Tigers
Source: Detroit Tigers