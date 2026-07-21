Jaxon Wiggins Takes a Step Back, Fading from Stash Radar
Jaxon Wiggins took a step back in his latest start at Triple-A Iowa, allowing five earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings pitched. The damage was mostly self-inflicted, though, as the right-hander conceded five walks in the short outing compared to only two hits, although one of those was a home run. The Cubs' top pitching prospect owns a 7:8 K:BB in his two starts since coming off the injured list, spending much of the season there with elbow inflammation. The Cubs' beleaguered rotation could use some reinforcements, but this performance will likely delay any chance that Wiggins was going to satisfy that need. Also, the 6-foot-6 hurler has yet to surpass 70 pitches in either of his two starts since returning from the IL, so the pitch count still needs to be built up before a potential debut. If the 24-year-old can right the ship in a hurry, he could become a solid stash option ahead of a possible call-up, but for now, he's best left to the wire in most leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com