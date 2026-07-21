Tommy White Is a 12-Team Upside Pickup
Tommy White did not show much in his first two big-league games. Monday changed that. White went 4-for-5 against Arizona and is now 5-for-11 with a walk and no strikeouts since his promotion. He arrived after batting .303 with 10 homers, 64 RBI, and an .818 OPS over 314 minor-league at-bats. Yahoo has him rostered in just 5% of leagues. That is low enough to take a shot in 12-team formats, especially while Nick Kurtz (thumb) remains out. White has started all three games at first base, though that opening may not last once Kurtz returns. He will not help much in steals, either. The appeal is the bat. White is now the Athletics' No. 7 prospect, and RotoBaller has him in the 12-team range. There is enough here to make the move now rather than wait for another big game.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller