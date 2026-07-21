Luke Keaschall a High-Floor Depth Option to Target on the Waiver Wire
Luke Keaschall is hitting .263/.352/.352 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. With his 3.0% barrel rate and 27.9% hard-hit rate, Keaschall is highly unlikely to provide value in the power categories for fantasy managers. However, the 23-year-old limits swing-and-miss (15.0% strikeout rate) and gets on base (9.8% walk rate). His ability to make contact gives him a safe batting average floor, and he's a threat to reach 20 stolen bases while consistently scoring runs. Keaschall has also shown an ability to play the outfield, which helps keep his bat in the Twins lineup and provides him with multi-positional eligibility for fantasy managers. Keaschall may not offer a ton of upside, but he profiles as a useful depth piece for deeper-league managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller