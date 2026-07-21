Pitching Prospect Kohl Drake Called Up to Start Against A's
Kohl Drake from Triple-A Reno to make the start against the visiting Athletics in what will be his major-league debut, manager Torey Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Drake was called up as an emergency option in June, but he did not get into a game. The 26-year-old southpaw, who is considered the team's No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has been up and down for the Aces in 2026, posting an elevated 6.92 ERA and a 4.47 career ERA in the minors. Drake has had an elevated 10% walk rate in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but he's allowed two earned runs in 8 2/3 innings in his last two starts for Reno, including five shutout innings on July 3. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound lefty features a five-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, cutter, changeup, curveball, and slider. Drake could have a shot to stick as the No. 5 starter for the D-backs if he shows well on Tuesday, given all the injuries currently plaguing the team's rotation, but for now, fantasy managers in single-year leagues can keep him as a watch candidate.
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner