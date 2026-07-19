Dion Brown Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Dion Brown put in a special performance in Sunday's Summer League matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, recording a triple-double in a 108-90 victory. He had 16 points on a 5-for-12 effort from the field, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists. During his highly productive 31-minute outing, Brown also tallied two steals while nailing two of his three attempts from downtown. Brown, who went undrafted from Saint Louis University last month, has otherwise been quiet in the Summer League. The Nets picked him up on an Exhibit 10 contract, giving Brown a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN