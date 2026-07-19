LeBron James Set to Reveal His Next Team Soon
LeBron James is likely to decide his next team within the next 48 hours, according to Evan Sidery. The 41-year-old informed the Lakers on June 30 that he would move on after eight seasons in Los Angeles, and the Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers, Timberwolves, and Warriors have emerged as the finalists. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists last season and is expected to chase a title in what could be his 24th and final campaign. His choice is the biggest domino left on the board: it reshapes a contender's rotation and unlocks the final wave of free agency, with several teams and players stuck in a holding pattern until he decides. For fantasy managers, nothing about the market settles until James does.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery