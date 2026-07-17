Will Smith Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Will Smith's neck continued to bother him as he tried to ramp up his baseball activities recently, so the Dodgers decided to shut him down again this week, manager Dave Roberts told The California Post's Jack Harris. The Dodgers remain hopeful that Smith can start to ramp up again after this and still expect him to return in 2026. It has quickly turned into a lost season for Smith, who initially was expected to avoid a trip to the injured list because of his neck injury. The 31-year-old veteran and three-time All-Star has been sidelined since June 5, and in a best-case scenario, he probably won't be back with the Dodgers until sometime in mid-August. Remember, the Dodgers have a big lead in the National League West going into the second half of the season this weekend and aren't in a hurry to rush any of their injured stars back. Smith's ongoing neck issues have created a prolonged audition period for backup Dalton Rushing. When healthy, Smith was underwhelming offensively in his 173 at-bats, hitting .249/.338/.382 with six homers, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 52 games.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris