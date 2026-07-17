Jake Cronenworth Is a Deep-League Buy After Concussion Return
Jake Cronenworth went into the break at .196/.286/.280 with three home runs, 17 runs, 12 RBI, and three steals in 45 games. Awful on its face. He also spent nearly two months on the concussion injured list after a 97 mph fastball hit him in the chin April 18. Cronenworth later described vision problems that made it difficult to track pitches, and he went 4-for-31 before San Diego finally shut him down. The return has been encouraging, not conclusive. Cronenworth hit .333/.349/.500 with two homers, eight RBI, and two steals in 43 July plate appearances before the break. His season-long contact quality still points to a limited ceiling, including an 87.6 mph average exit velocity, 32.4% hard-hit rate, and .345 expected slugging percentage. San Diego expects him to start against right-handers, with lefties potentially trimming the role. That is enough for a deeper-league buy, not a standard-league priority.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller