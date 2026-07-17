Max Clark Could Bring Elite Five-Category Skill Set to Detroit Outfield
Max Clark has spent the whole season in Triple-A Toledo and has shown off some of the five-tool skills that made him such a highly regarded prospect. Clark has eight homers and 35 RBI while hitting .264 with 58 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. Clark has had a pretty successful July before the All-Star break with two homers and three RBI in 38 at-bats while hitting .289. The 21-year-old is the Tigers' top overall prospect and received a 60 overall scouting grade with a 70 run grade. Clark has the speed and arm to be a big-league outfielder; the question is when he will get his chance in Detroit. James Outman and Matt Vierling are manning center field right now for the Tigers, so there seems to be a spot for Clark to work his way towards. It would be beneficial for fantasy managers to monitor Clark's progress, as he has elite-prospect skills and a favorable profile for fantasy given his ability to hit for power and steal bases.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball