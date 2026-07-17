Eduardo Rivera to Start Game 2 of Friday's Doubleheader
Eduardo Rivera will get the starting nod for Game 2 of the team's doubleheader on Friday at Fenway Park against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, interim manager Chad Tracy told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. It will be Rivera's third major-league outing and his second start. The 23-year-old Cuban southpaw has thrown seven shutout innings so far in his two big-league outings with two walks and six strikeouts. In his first MLB start against the New York Mets on July 7, Rivera held them scoreless in 3 2/3 frames with two walks and three K's. Rivera is a pitching prospect to keep an eye on in dynasty/keeper leagues as Boston's No. 25 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but he won't be a recommended streamer against the first-place Rays with a likely short leash in the second game of the twin bill. Rivera has mostly operated as a multi-inning reliever rather than a full-time starter in 2026. In his 20 outings (two starts) at Triple-A Worcester earlier this year, Rivera had a 6-2 record, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 46:21 K:BB in 38 innings pitched.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo