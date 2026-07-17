Yang Hansen Blocks Four Shots in Blazers Win Over Denver
Yang Hansen anchored the paint in Thursday's 108-101 Summer League win over the Nuggets, swatting four shots while scoring 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 26 minutes. The second-year center helped knock Denver out of semifinal contention and has quietly built a case this summer, following an 18-point, 10-rebound game against Minnesota. Hansen logged just seven minutes per night as a rookie under Tiago Splitter, who has since taken over in Chicago, so a new Portland staff gives him a clean slate. The Blazers stocked the center room this offseason, though, so the rim protection and passing have to carry over.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA