Jul 12, 2026, 4:23 PM ET
Team Penske's Joey Logano will start on the outside of the front row in second for this week's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. It is Logano's fifth front-row start at the site since the track's reconfiguration in 2022. In nine previous races at Atlanta since 2022, Logano has two wins and three top-10 finishes. He also led in each of the last seven races at the site. In 19 races completed this season, Logano has five top-10 finishes and an average finish of 20.3. Since 2023, Logano has led in every single race at a drafting track with two wins in that span. Despite Logano's incredible ability to get to the lead in drafting track races, he has been inconsistent in finishing races at the track type and has almost no upside for Place Differential due to starting in the front. While Logano may have the speed to compete for the win, he is also a huge risk for DFS and is only playable in tournament lineups.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com