Meleek Thomas Looks Sharp in Summer League Debut
Meleek Thomas made his Summer League debut against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. He put together a solid outing, showing off his scoring ability. Thomas finished with 20 points (7-of-15 FGs), five rebounds, and three assists in the loss to the Pacers. The Cavs selected Thomas in the second round of this year's draft out of Arkansas. He recently signed a four-year deal worth nearly $10 million. This team has lost a few key bench contributors to free agency, so Thomas might have a chance to help this team right away.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN