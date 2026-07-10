Baba Miller Signs Four-Year, $9.61 Million Deal With Clippers
Baba Miller signed a four-year, $9.61 million deal that includes two guaranteed seasons, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto noted it is the highest total value for any second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft so far. The 36th pick averaged 13.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 31.9 minutes at Cincinnati, giving him a fantasy-friendly mix for a 6-foot-11 forward. His jumper remains the swing skill after he shot 19.2 percent from deep, so his early fantasy value depends on whether his rebounding, passing, and defense can earn him rotation minutes behind established forwards like Brandon Ingram and Rui Hachimura.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto