Kawhi Leonard Trade on Hold Due to Ongoing Investigation
Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, the Clippers get back Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and draft compensation. This deal was done at the end of June, but has been put on hold while the league continues its investigation into the Clippers' Aspiration scandal. There is a possible outcome where Leonard faces a suspension for his involvement in this scandal. The expectation is that Leonard will be allowed to play, and this deal will be completed ahead of training camp. There should be more details on this situation in the coming weeks.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania