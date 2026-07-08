Jonas Valanciunas Being Waived by Nuggets
Jonas Valanciunas is being waived, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The veteran big man is expected to draw interest from multiple NBA teams after averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 65 games last season. The move allows Denver to avoid guaranteeing his full $10 million salary for 2026-27, officially clearing the way for recent signee Marvin Bagley III to handle the backup center duties behind Nikola Jokic. Valanciunas can still offer efficient scoring and short-minute double-double upside, but his fantasy ceiling is completely dependent on landing with a franchise that provides a consistent frontcourt role.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania