Has Jakobi Meyers' Redraft Stock Fallen Too Far?
Jakobi Meyers recorded 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets across nine games with the Jags. Meyers was a major fantasy asset following the trade, checking in as the WR23 in per-game PPR scoring from Week 10 onwards. Entering his first full season with Jacksonville in 2026, Meyers could see more competition for targets. Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. could be in line for a bounce-back season after an injury-marred 2025, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (knee) had already suffered his season-ending knee injury by the time Jacksonville acquired Meyers. Still, Meyers may be the most reliable option available for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With a current redraft ADP of WR47, Meyers now projects as a value pick for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller