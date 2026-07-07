Kingston Flemings Shows Two-Way Stat Mix in Hawks Win
Kingston Flemings finished Monday's 82-77 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder with 12 points, five assists, three blocks, two rebounds, and one steal across 27 minutes. The No. 8 overall pick has opened Summer League with useful counting stats after posting 14 points, nine assists, and four steals in Saturday's overtime loss to Utah. Flemings is still finding his shot, but the assists, defensive production, and steady minutes are the more important fantasy signals. His path to early value depends on how quickly Atlanta trusts him as an on-ball guard.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA