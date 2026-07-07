Dillon Thieneman Could Become Key Talent in Bears Secondary Right Away

Jul 7, 2026, 12:14 AM ET
Chicago Bears rookie first-round safety Dillon Thieneman has shown speed, instincts, versatility, aggressiveness, and passion during offseason workouts and is a long-term building block for the Bears' defense, according to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. Thieneman could pair nicely with newcomer Coby Bryant to help improve Chicago's secondary in 2026 and beyond. The Bears didn't think that the 21-year-old would be available with the 25th overall pick in the first round back in April, but when he was, general manager Ryan Poles pounced. Thieneman spent his third and final collegiate season in 2025 at the University of Oregon and had 96 combined tackles, a sack, two interceptions, and 3.5 tackles for loss in 15 games played for the Ducks. He is an elite athlete who could quickly become a fantasy-relevant IDP safety as a ball hawk for the Bears' secondary.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Dan Wiederer