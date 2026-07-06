Is Kendre Miller Already at the End of His Fantasy Career?
Kendre Miller was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. At the time, Alvin Kamara had seen his efficiency drop as he flirted with 300 opportunities in each of the previous three seasons, and the prevailing belief was that Miller could help to keep him fresh before potentially assuming the starting role himself. However, injuries have limited the fourth-year back to appearances in only 21 of a possible 51 games, and when he has seen the field, he has not looked the part of an NFL starter, averaging fewer than four yards per attempt on his 127 career carries. With New Orleans committing $28 million in guarantees to free agent Travis Etienne Jr., and Kamara still on the team along with Devin Neal and Audric Estime, Miller could be viewed as a long shot to even make the Saints' 53-man roster. Ranked outside of RotoBaller's top 300 players for 2026, Miller is not a player that should factor into draft plans in any redraft leagues, and his dynasty value has sunk to a place that makes him an easy drop candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller