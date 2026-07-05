Bennett Stirtz Posts Balanced Line in First Thunder Summer League Game
Bennett Stirtz finished with 10 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two threes in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut, a 111-74 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The No. 16 pick did not have a flashy scoring night, but the mix of shooting and playmaking fits his Iowa profile after he averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals as a senior. Stirtz's fantasy value is more developmental than immediate, with Oklahoma City's guard rotation leaving him a narrow path to regular-season minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA