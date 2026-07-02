Zach Werenski Sticking With Blue Jackets

Jul 2, 2026, 9:44 AM ET
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski isn't going anywhere despite being heavily linked to a trade this offseason. "I want to win and I want to do that in Columbus," Werenski said in a statement. "As I've thought about things and discussed everything with my wife and family, we want to be in Columbus. It has been my home for the past 10 years and I have always been proud to be a Blue Jacket. We have the best fans in the NHL. I love my teammates and coaches and I'm looking forward to doing everything I can to get us back in the playoffs to compete for a Stanley Cup. Don and I are completely aligned on that and are excited about what's to come with our team." The 2026 Norris Trophy winner has two years left on his contract. Werenski has developed into a fantasy stud in Columbus and could become just the sixth defenseman in NHL history to record three consecutive 80-point campaigns next season.--Taavi PailkSource: NHL.com