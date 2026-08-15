Josh Downs Exits Saturday's Practice Early After Landing Hard on his Back
Josh Downs (back) exited Saturday's practice early after landing hard on his back, according to Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated. According to Moore, Downs tried to walk it off but appeared to still be in pain. The 25-year-old is day-to-day for now, as the Colts should provide an update soon. Before the injury, Downs was having a strong training camp but did miss practice earlier in the week with a groin injury. The Colts are already down Alec Pierce (ankle) and can't afford to lose Downs on top of it. Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would see an uptick in snaps if Downs were to miss any time. With Michael Pittman Jr. on the Steelers, Downs is set for a breakout year and should see an uptick in targets. Barring injury news, Downs is currently RotoBaller's WR40 and could be relied on right out of the gate with Pierce still sidelined.
Source: Andrew Moore
Source: Andrew Moore