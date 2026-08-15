Jaxson Dart Heads to Medical Tent, Cleared to Return
Jaxson Dart briefly left Saturday's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings after taking a big hit from safety Jay Ward. Connor Hughes reported that Dart was slow getting up after Tyrone Tracy Jr. missed the block, and the Giants' medical staff eventually pulled him from the game despite Dart initially trying to stay in. He was taken to the blue medical tent for an evaluation, but the scare didn't last long. Dart was cleared to return and came back onto the field on New York's next possession. He then connected with rookie Malachi Fields for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Dart dealt with several concussion evaluations during his rookie season, making any trip to the medical tent noteworthy. The good news Saturday is that he was quickly cleared and able to resume playing.
Source: Connor Hughes
Source: Connor Hughes