No Timeline on Trey Benson's Return
Trey Benson (knee), but head coach Mike LaFleur said he's "better than he was" when his knee flared up recently, according to Howard Balzer of Cards Wire. Benson only played in four games in his sophomore campaign in 2025 due to a left knee injury, and the 24-year-old recently had a setback when that same knee flared up. As a result, the former third-rounder from Florida State didn't play in the team's preseason opener on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it seems likely he won't play in Week 2 of the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys next Saturday. Arizona's backfield is suddenly very thin, with Benson, rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle), and James Conner (foot) all unavailable. If the team's entire RB room is healthy going into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Benson will be fourth on the depth chart and completely off the fantasy radar.
Source: Cards Wire - Howard Balzer
Source: Cards Wire - Howard Balzer