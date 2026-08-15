Jaxson Dart and Giants Starters Expected to Play in Preseason Opener
Jaxson Dart and most of the team's starters are expected to see action. New head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that he values game experience in the preseason, and with Dart having only 12 career starts under his belt and the Giants offense reportedly sputtering through much of training camp, he could use the opportunity against an unfamiliar opponent to help build momentum. Priority number one for Dart will be to keep himself protected, as he has developed a reputation for playing somewhat recklessly, but that fight-for-every-yard approach has also made him a valuable fantasy asset. If the Giants offense can get on track, and Dart can stay healthy for the duration of the 2026 season, he could prove to be this season's late-round quarterback steal, currently coming off the board as the QB9.
Source: Jordan Raanan
Source: Jordan Raanan