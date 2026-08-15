Ja'Marr Chase Catches One Pass In Preseason Win
Ja'Marr Chase caught his only target on a crossing route for 16 yards in the 16-14 win against the Detroit Lions in the team's preseason opener on Friday night. Chase saw a huge dip in production last season with fewer than 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he should easily surpass those numbers with his quarterback Joe Burrow back throwing the rock. Chase had a historic season the last time the duo was healthy, racking up over 1,700 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024. The 26-year-old has let it be known that his personal goal for the season is to score 23 touchdowns, so fantasy managers could be in for another monster season as the star receiver is firmly in his prime. Chase may get more reps next week against the Chicago Bears, but he certainly does not need them to be a dominant fantasy star. Chase should be viewed as one of the best options to finish as the overall WR1 this season.
Source: UnderdogNFL - Twitter
Source: UnderdogNFL - Twitter