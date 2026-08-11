Aug 11, 2026, 4:22 PM ET
It was a better late than never scenario last week for Michael Brennan, who stormed up the leaderboard on Sunday to win the final regular-season event. It was the third week in a row that a player under the age of 25 has won on the PGA Tour. After finishing T24 and T15 the two weeks before coming to Greensboro, the Wake Forrest alum started the climb before his first career victory vaulted him all the way inside the top 50 on the FedEx Cup list. He's shown plenty of strokes gained approach and putting ability over the three weeks, averaging 1.31 on approach and 1.55 with the flat stick. Brennan's length off the tee is impressive, but he's tended to be more than wayward at times. Overcoming that around TPC Southwind is much more testing than other spots he's seen this year, but any amount of fantasy interest that comes his way is completely warranted. --Todd McGillSource: Data Golf