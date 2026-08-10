Christian McCaffrey Sits Out Monday With Tightness
Christian McCaffrey is sitting out Monday's practice with what the team is describing as "tightness," according to Matt Maiocco. No specific body part has been identified, and the 49ers have not provided any additional details on the issue. McCaffrey is coming off a massive 2025 season in which he played all 17 games, rushing for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 102 passes for 924 yards and seven more scores. San Francisco is scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday before the teams meet in Thursday's preseason opener. McCaffrey's availability for Tuesday's session will be the next thing to watch.
Source: Matt Maiocco
Source: Matt Maiocco