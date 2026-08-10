Hunter Henry Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots have agreed on a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through his age-34 season, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Henry signed with the Patriots in 2021, and the new deal increases the likelihood that he finishes his career in New England. The 11th-year pro caught 60 passes in 2025 for a career-high 768 yards, and he's become a favorite target for quarterback Drake Maye. While the Patriots spent a Day 2 pick on rookie Eli Raridon, and the addition of A.J. Brown could add touchdown competition in the red zone, those concerns are thoroughly baked into Henry's draft cost, giving him a chance to once more surpass ADP expectations as the 16th tight end off the board after top 12 finishes in each of the past two seasons.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport