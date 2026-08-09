Tyjae Spears Returns to Practice on Sunday
Tyjae Spears (soreness) was back on the practice field on Sunday, according to Jim Wyatt. This is good news after Spears didn't finish Friday's practice session due to soreness. The issue appears to be behind him as Spears busted into space for a long touchdown during Sunday's practice. The backfield in Tennessee is likely going to be a headache for fantasy managers this year. Tony Pollard figures to begin the season as the lead back, but Spears and rookie Nicholas Singleton will be mixed in as well. Spears currently sits as Rotoballer's RB71, but he does have some late-round sleeper appeal.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt