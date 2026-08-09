Parker Washington Responsible for Biggest Play of the Day Again
Parker Washington, who had a breakout season with the Jags in 2025, has been by far the most hyped receiver in the NFL in training camp this summer. Sports Illustrated's John Shipley writes that Washington had the biggest play of the day yet again during practice on Sunday, which came on a frozen rope down the field from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 24-year-old ran by safety Rayuan Lane for the biggest gain of the day. Washington has been "the most consistent playmaker all camp," and yet he's ranked as only the No. 30 fantasy WR at RotoBaller going into the 2026 season. The former sixth-rounder in 2023 from Penn State has plenty of competition for targets with Brian Thomas Jr., who has also looked good in camp, and Jakobi Meyers, but Washington's chemistry with Lawrence has ratcheted up to a new level this summer. After catching 58 of his 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games in 2025, Washington looks primed to improve on those numbers and have the first 1,000-yard season of his career.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley