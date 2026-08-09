Tetairoa McMillan's Increased Slot Role Could Fuel Breakout Season
Tetairoa McMillan is entering his second NFL season after winning the 2025 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. McMillan hauled in 70 of 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging just over 10 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With head coach Dave Canales expecting to use McMillan more in the slot in 2026, the young receiver could see an increased workload this season. McMillan scored 74% of his fantasy points from the outside last season and would face tougher cornerback matchups and a less diverse route tree if he stayed out wide. His slot role is just noise for now, but it could be the difference between him being a low-end WR2 and a top-10 wideout in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller