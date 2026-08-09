Skyler Bell Working Behind Bills Top Four Wideouts in Camp
Skyler Bell is expected to work behind the team's top four wide receivers in the rotation. The fourth-round rookie from the University of Connecticut has drawn some hype during this season's training camp, but he remains behind D.J. Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer. While Bell is a "lock" to make the 53-man roster, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, it wouldn't be surprising to see him be a healthy scratch to start the season. While fantasy managers could target the young receiver in a relatively less productive room, Bell may be a player to pass on if his role doesn't improve toward the end of camp.
Source: Joe Buscaglia - The Athletic
Source: Joe Buscaglia - The Athletic