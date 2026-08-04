Jordan Walker Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Jordan Walker (knee) has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup against the New York Yankees in the Bronx due to right-knee inflammation, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With Walker sitting out, Nelson Velazquez will start in right field for the Red Birds and will bat cleanup against Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers. Until we know more about Walker's condition, the 24-year-old right-handed power hitter will be deemed day-to-day. Fantasy managers will be crossing their fingers that it's not a serious injury that will send the former first-rounder to the injured list, as he's been one of the most valuable outfielders in the game in what has been a breakout campaign for him in 2026. Walker entered Tuesday's action with a .285/.343/.491 slash line, .834 OPS, 22 home runs, 81 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored in 111 games across 475 plate appearances. While Walker has still been valuable all year, he has just seven home runs in June and July compared to 15 long balls in the first two months of the year. Check back on Walker's status on Wednesday.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold