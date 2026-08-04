Freddy Peralta to Make his Rays Debut on Tuesday Against Rockies
Freddy Peralta will make his debut with the team on Tuesday at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies as he slides into left-hander Shane McClanahan's (back) spot in the starting rotation, manager Kevin Cash told Rays reporter Ryan Bass. It's a poor spot for Peralta to make his debut with Tampa, although the Rockies rank in the top 10 in strikeouts this year. The 30-year-old Dominican hurler was a disappointment in his first 22 starts (113 2/3 innings) of the year with the New York Mets before they traded him to the Rays on Sunday, going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA (4.45 FIP) and 1.48 WHIP with 113 strikeouts and 48 walks. He has pitched well in his two starts against the Rockies in 2026, allowing just two earned runs with five walks and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. In five starts in July, Peralta had a 6.85 ERA (5.65 FIP) with 13 walks and 25 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings, so he comes to the Rays as a pretty volatile fantasy baseball asset. The good news is that Peralta should be in better hands with the Rays' coaching staff, and he also has an xERA of over a full run lower (3.83) than his current ERA.
Source: Ryan Bass
Source: Ryan Bass