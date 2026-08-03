Luis Arraez Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to The Athletic's Jason Stark. In this deal, the Phillies are also receiving bullpen arm Caleb Kilian and sending No. 9-ranked prospect Ramon Marquez and pitching prospect Marty Gair. Arraez was viewed as one of the top remaining hitters on the market and will bolster one of the most potent lineups in the National League. With the Giants this season, the infielder has posted a dominant .324 AVG with a .360 OBP and .440 SLG. He is in the 92nd percentile in xBA but has generated very soft contact, with a first percentile hard-hit rate and barrel rate. However, Arraez possesses elite eye at the dish, holding a low 4.5% K% and 7.9% whiff rate, both of which place him in the top percentile among qualified hitters. While managers should not expect his power totals to increase going forward, he should be put in prime scoring positions, batting in a lineup alongside Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. He is expected to have an everyday role at the keystone, which would push Bryson Stott to a utility role. Kilian should compete for low-leverage opportunities and is not expected to hold much fantasy value outside of deep 15+ team formats that reward holds.
Source: Jayson Stark
Source: Jayson Stark