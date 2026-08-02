Luis Castillo to Make White Sox Debut on Thursday Against Boston
Luis Castillo is set to make his debut with the team on Thursday in Boston against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, according to James Fegan of The Athletic. Castillo will be on extra rest this coming week in his debut with the Pale Hose after going 3-9 with a career-high 5.06 ERA (4.57 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with 86 strikeouts and 32 walks in 99 2/3 innings across 20 appearances (17 starts) with the Seattle Mariners before being dealt this weekend. The 33-year-old veteran just has not been the same pitcher in 2026 as he ages, and he's allowed 14 earned runs on 29 hits (seven home runs) with six walks and only 13 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched in four starts in the month of July. Despite being on extra rest for his first start with Chicago, Castillo will be a volatile fantasy starter against the hot Red Sox. In his first start against Boston on June 19 with Seattle, Castillo allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits while walking none and striking out four in four innings for a no-decision in Seattle. The aging Dominican hurler has a career-low 19.4% strikeout rate in 2026 in his 10th year in the majors.
Source: The Athletic - James Fegan
Source: The Athletic - James Fegan