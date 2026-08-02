Kings Urged to Keep Domantas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis should not be traded just to accelerate a rebuild, former Kings coach and executive Jerry Reynolds told Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports. Reynolds' point is that Sacramento still needs productive veterans, either to anchor a competitive roster or to hold real trade value later. Sabonis, 30, is a three-time All-Star and one of the league's best rebounding and passing bigs, but a torn left meniscus limited him to 19 games last season. He averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists before surgery. When healthy, Sabonis remains an early-round fantasy center because of his scoring, boards, assists, and efficiency, though the knee recovery and Sacramento's uncertain direction keep risk attached.
Source: Frankie Cartoscelli
Source: Frankie Cartoscelli