Mariners Trade Luis Castillo to the White Sox
Luis Castillo was traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Seranthony Dominguez, Nolan Jones, and Boston Smith, according to Jeff Passan on ESPN. Castillo will head to Chicago to bolster the team's starting rotation as the White Sox make a playoff push. The 31-year-old struggled in his previous start against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on 11 hits across five innings. He didn't record a win in July and owned an ugly 5.48 ERA. Hopefully, the move to Chicago will help Castillo turn things around this season. He owns a (3-9) record along with a 5.06 WHIP, 1.39 WHIP, and an 86:32 K:BB across 99 2/3 innings. Chicago hopes to get the version of Castillo who posted a 3.50 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP from 2023-2025. It's unclear when Castillo will make his debut with the White Sox, but the change of scenery should only help him rebound from what is the worst season of his career so far.
Source: Jeff Passan of ESPN
Source: Jeff Passan of ESPN