Red Sox Trade Discussions for Elly De La Cruz Stalled Out
Elly De La Cruz is reportedly on the trade block ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox attempted to make a deal for De La Cruz, but the two sides couldn't agree on a deal. According to Sean McAdam, the Reds wanted young major leaguers in exchange for De La Cruz. The Red Sox were unwilling to move their young MLB talent and would rather trade from within their farm system. It doesn't sound like a deal is going to happen between the two, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the Red Sox add another bat before the deadline is over.
Source: Sean McAdam
Source: Sean McAdam