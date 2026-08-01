Tyler Glasnow Will Start a Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Tyler Glasnow (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday with Class-A Ontario. It was announced that he is expected to throw approximately two innings, as this will be the first of multiple rehab appearances while he works his way back from the lower back spasms that have sidelined him since the beginning of March. He began his recovery by slowly ramping up his throwing program in mid-June. Since then, his progress has accelerated, and he is now ready to embark on the final stage of his recovery. He will likely need at least three rehab starts before being ready to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation. Before his injury, the 32-year-old posted a 2.72 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP while recording 49 strikeouts across 39.2 innings. He figures to slot back into the rotation once fully healthy and is worth stashing in all fantasy leagues in anticipation of near-elite production down the stretch.
Source: Katie Woo
Source: Katie Woo